LEFTWICH Freddie Lucille Sawyer May 2, 1917 November 27, 2019 Mrs. Freddie Lucille Sawyer Leftwich, 102, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning November 27, 2019. Born on May 2, 1917; in Bel Haven, N.C.; she was a daughter of Fanny and Fred Sawyer and sweet sister to her eight siblings. Working in the tobacco fields and running around the farm were activities that represented most of her childhood. George "Burt" Leftwich took her hand in marriage in 1938. They raised two loving girls, moving several times around Virginia. They finally settled in Roanoke, where Freddie had a fulfilling career at Eli Lilly through retirement, all the while a working mom with an endless heart. Her children are Carole Morefield, who married Richard Morefield, and Judy Zeigler, who married Alan Zeigler. When her children were grown and married, she continued as a wonderful mother and became an astounding grandmother. She cared for and adored her two children, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and was even so blessed to have three great-great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren are Tina Bradow, Vickie Ackerman, Kim Campbell, Cameron Zeigler, and Keri Zeigler Kelly. Travis Bradow, Haley Ackerman, Dane Ackerman, Maria Campbell, Evan Campbell, Lyric Kelly, Liam Kelly, and Lyla Kelly feel incredibly fortunate to call her great-grandmother. Her great-great-grandchildren are Tyler Bradow, Jordan Bradow, and Melanie Bradow. This extraordinary, classy woman was an absolute joy to everyone that crossed her path. She walked this earth filled with God's grace. We all have peace in knowing Freddie is with our risen Lord. Our lives are forever better because of this marvelous woman. Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home and Crematory, 540-366-0707.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
It's that time of the year again folks! Come make your predictions today for a chance to win…
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.