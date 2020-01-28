January 26, 2020 Wilmore T. "Willie" Leffell Sr. of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was born in Roanoke, Va. and graduated from Virginia Tech. Willie loved the Hokies and remained a proud alumnus. He started up, owned, and operated his business, Temp-O-Matic, in Vinton, Va. and continued to work there until retirement. Willie was also a Melvin C. Jones recipient for his charitable time with the Lion's Club. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Janet Leffell; sisters, Beverly Brumbaugh and Judy Hutts; children, Butch Leffell, Lynette Jobe, Jeff Leffell, Timothy Greenway and Kimberly Riley; grandchildren, Tiffany Leffell, Maia Thompson, Brad Greenway, Chelsea Bartlett and Caleb Riley; and great-grandchildren whom he adored. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor G. Mark Washington officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Hollins Road Baptist Church, 3502 Old Mountain Road, NE, Roanoke, VA 24019. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
