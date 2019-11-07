11/5/2019 Mervin Perdue Lee, 99, of Roanoke passed away at Cave Springs Place on Tuesday, November 05, 2019. A native of Virginia she was the wife of the late Robert Eric Lee and the daughter of Doc C. Perdue and Roza Ella Murray Perdue, both deceased. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She is survived by her special friend, Carol Adams and two nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a special friend, Mitchell R. Adams, Sr. The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem, 1330 East Main Street, on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 am. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Cave Springs Place and Amedisys Hospice for their loving care.

