January 8, 2020 Erica S. Lee, age 29, of Vinton, departed this life on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Those left to cherish her memory are her fiance', Maurice A. Burnette; son, Marion Jeffrey Burnette; daughter, Malayah Ariel Burnette; mother, Kathy Hearse and husband, Rodney; father, Arthur Brown and girlfriend, Brenda Hayden; and other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Bedford Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Friends may view on Monday, January 15, 2020, from 1 until 7 p.m. at the Bedford Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
Lee, Erica S.
To send flowers to the family of Erica Lee, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 14
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Bedford Funeral Home
1039 Rock Castle Rd
Bedford, VA 24523
1039 Rock Castle Rd
Bedford, VA 24523
Guaranteed delivery before Erica's Funeral Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.