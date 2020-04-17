April 18, 1941 April 13, 2020 David Eugene Lee, 78, of Roanoke passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Botetourt, Virginia on April 18, 1941, to the late Morgan Benson and Nellie Hiner Lee. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife Carmella Virginia Lee. David is survived by his sons, Kevin Lee (Kim), David Lee(Machelle); grandchildren, Dustin Lee, Hanah Lee and husband, Mike, Amanda Lee, and Chris Lee; great-grandchild, Laeland Healy; and brother, Walter Lee. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Roanoke is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

