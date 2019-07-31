LEE, Charles Preston May 30, 1933 - July 29, 2019 Charles Preston Lee, 86, of Moneta, Va., passed away Monday morning, July 29, 2019, at his home after a long battle with lung cancer. Charles was born May 30, 1933 to his mother, Effie Lee in New Castle, Virginia and they later moved to Roanoke, Va., where he attended Jefferson High School and then VPI now Virginia Tech. He was in construction and owned Lee Realty up until recently. He met the love of his life in Roanoke, Leavina and they recently celebrated 54 years. To this union came their son, Todd and his wife, Yvonne; and to them their son, Dalton. The pride and joy of Grandfather Charles. Charles and Leavina have resided on Smith Mountain Lake since 1973. Other survivors include; sisters-in-law, Darlene Williams, Diane Oakes; brothers-in-law, Ronald Angle (Karlene), Keith Angle, Thad Angle; nephew, Jeff Williams, niece, Rena Williams; nephews, Michael O'Connel, Patrick O'Connel; nieces, Mary Lee O'Connel, Sue O'Connel; brother-in-law, William Rutledge (Jeannie); also many friends and neighbors. The family respectfully request no food to the house. The family respectfully request no flowers. Donations may be made to the Mesotheloma Foundation, 1615 L Street, Suite 430, Washington, DC 20036. www.curemeso.org. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Evergreen Burial Park, 1307 Summit Avenue, SW, Roanoke, Va. 24015 with Pastor Keith Floyd officiating. Military Honors will be by the U. S. Air Force Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday night, August 2, 2019 at the funeral home. Arrangements by Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 62 Virginia Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, Va. 24515 (540) 334-5151.
