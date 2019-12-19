December 16, 2019 Barbara J. Lee, 76, of Roanoke, and formerly of Moneta, Va., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lee, and was the last survivor of the Meaney siblings. Barbara is survived by her children, Brian, Beth and Shayne. She was a very loving G-ma to not only her grandkids and great-grandkids, but to many others. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Trinity Ecumenical Parish in Moneta. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.