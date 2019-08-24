LEDFORD William August 22, 2019 William Ledford, 59, of New Castle, Va., passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was a kind and loving person who always had time for others. He looked forward to his trips to the Smokey Mountains every year with Judy, Billy, Erin, and Donald. He had worked at Ingersoll-Rand, N&S Railways, and General Electric and loved working on his guns. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Lucy Ledford Sr. and brother, Mike Ledford. He is survived by loving wife of 25 years, Judy Ledford; daughter and son-in-law, Kristy and Sam Wyatt; daughter, Nicky Harless; daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Donald Dressler: five grandchildren, Makenna and Logan Wyatt, Maria, William, and Joel Dressler; sisters, Sherry (Edward) Elmore of New Castle, Va. (adoptive parents), Patty (Gary) Crawford of Ohio, Bonnie (Bruce) Warf of Oriskany, Va., Jackie Yancey of W.V.; brothers, Charlie (Debbie) Ledford of Michigan, George (Jeanie) Ledford of Covington, Toby (Sandy) Ledford of Oriskany, Ronnie (Mary Ann) Ledford of Covington, Howard (Lisa) Ledford Jr. of Roanoke; sister-in-law, Brenda Ledford; special friends, Billy Huffman, Tommy Gross, Jeff Akers, Morgan Lowman, Herbie & Sue Hancock, Mark & Dana Nelson; and many more too numerous to mention. Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Paitsel Funeral Home with Pastor Kenny Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Huffman Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Paitsel Funeral Home. Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home. www.paitselfh.com

