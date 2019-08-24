LEDFORD William August 22, 2019 William Ledford, 59, of New Castle, Va., passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was a kind and loving person who always had time for others. He looked forward to his trips to the Smokey Mountains every year with Judy, Billy, Erin, and Donald. He had worked at Ingersoll-Rand, N&S Railways, and General Electric and loved working on his guns. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Lucy Ledford Sr. and brother, Mike Ledford. He is survived by loving wife of 25 years, Judy Ledford; daughter and son-in-law, Kristy and Sam Wyatt; daughter, Nicky Harless; daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Donald Dressler: five grandchildren, Makenna and Logan Wyatt, Maria, William, and Joel Dressler; sisters, Sherry (Edward) Elmore of New Castle, Va. (adoptive parents), Patty (Gary) Crawford of Ohio, Bonnie (Bruce) Warf of Oriskany, Va., Jackie Yancey of W.V.; brothers, Charlie (Debbie) Ledford of Michigan, George (Jeanie) Ledford of Covington, Toby (Sandy) Ledford of Oriskany, Ronnie (Mary Ann) Ledford of Covington, Howard (Lisa) Ledford Jr. of Roanoke; sister-in-law, Brenda Ledford; special friends, Billy Huffman, Tommy Gross, Jeff Akers, Morgan Lowman, Herbie & Sue Hancock, Mark & Dana Nelson; and many more too numerous to mention. Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Paitsel Funeral Home with Pastor Kenny Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Huffman Memorial Park. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Paitsel Funeral Home. Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home. www.paitselfh.com
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
A Virginia teen saw a historic black cemetery in disrepair. He recruited his fellow Boy Scouts to restore it.
-
State police announce renewed investigation into decade-old Childs and Metzler killings
-
Roanoke police hand out $250 tickets for holding a phone in a work zone
-
Cody Drain, who escaped in Montgomery Co. deputy's vehicle, pleads no contest, faces 196 years
-
Physician convicted of assault on patient's testimony of unwanted kiss in office
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.