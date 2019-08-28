LEBLANC Diane Strickland January 29, 1938 August 21, 2019 Diane Strickland LeBlanc died on August 21, 2019, at home in Great Falls, Va., from pancreatic cancer. She was born on January 29, 1938 in Griffin, Ga. and was raised in Statesboro, Ga. She formed lifelong friendships in Statesboro and enjoyed attending class reunions. She graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Elementary Education. She married John LeBlanc in 1960 and moved to Brockway, Pa. There, she raised four children, taught preschool and fourth grade, traveled with her friends and family, and enjoyed many hobbies, such as skiing, hiking, playing bridge, and gardening. After her children were grown, she and John moved to Perrysburg, Ohio where she continued her career in education and became certified as a Master Gardener. She and John traveled to many parts of the world. One of their favorite trips was a biking tour through the vineyards in southern France. They moved to Roanoke, Va. in 2000. In 2009, after generously caring for John through ALS, she buried her husband. Not one to rest, she began a social group for single ladies, continued to play bridge, learned Mahjong, rescued animals, visited family, became a state fair judge, and attended the symphony and opera. She had recently moved to Great Falls, Va. Diane is survived by her son, Michael (Jane) and their sons, John and Frederic of Oswego, N.Y.; daughter, Joie Ayala (Russ Pritchard) of Charleston, S.C., and her children, Carlos (Hannah) and their son, Leo of Columbus, Ind., and Javier and Sara of Charleston, S.C.; and daughter, Elizabeth (Todd) Kostelecky and their daughter, Grace of Great Falls, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Estelle and John Strickland; brother, Jack; son, John; and husband, John. A Celebration of Diane's life will be determined in the future. Memorial donations may be made to Angels of Assisi pet shelter/adoption agency at https://www.angelsofassisi.org/donation-page/.
