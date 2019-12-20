September 27, 1931 December 13, 2019 Alvin Leavelle, 88, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 27, 1931 to Charles Linwood Leavelle and Gillie Holland Leavelle. Alvin leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Jean Leavelle, of Rocky Mount, Va.; two daughters, LeSonya Leavelle Bullard (Victor) of Fishersville, Va. and Sherri Leavelle of Rocky Mount, Va.; four grandchildren, Dontavius and Dijuan Gilbert of Rocky Mount, Va., SeQoya and VJ Bullard of Fishersville, Va.; one brother, Charles Leavelle II of Rocky Mount, Va.; and two sisters-in-law, Joan and Louise Leavelle of Rocky Mount, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Pigg River Association Building Rocky Mount. The interment will be in the Franklin Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 6 until 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Rocky Mount and other times at the home. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
