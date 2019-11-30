November 28, 2019 Orville Max Leach of Roanoke, Va, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019, with his beloved wife by his side. He moved to Roanoke from Hobbs, N.M., where he had been a radio announcer for 10 years. Max began working for WDBJ Radio in 1967 as an account executive and worked at that station, now 94.9 Star Country and WFIR, for 50 years. It was there that he met Diane, who was working for The Roanoke Times & World News in the same building as the radio station. They've been together since their first date, 52 years ago. Max was proud to be a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, a member of Pleasants Masonic Lodge, member of Kazim Shrine where he played in the Noblemen Band, a past member of Elmwood Royal Arch and Bayard Commandery. He was a founding member of the Order of Quetzalcoatl and member of the Royal Order of Jesters. Max was a former member of First Baptist Church where he and Dr. Charles Fuller started the God's Minute program on TV and radio. He loved to tell the story about how he went to Peoples Drug Store and bought the loudest alarm clock he could find for the ticking sound used for the program. He is currently a member of Grandin Court Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Diane Fitzpatrick Leach; four daughters, Vicki Toothman and Jennifer Ceccardi of Tucson, Ariz., Valori Smith of Knoxville, Tenn., and Jan Laijas of Odessa, Texas; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Ed Mallott of Wasilla, Alaska; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Naomi and Steve Snead of Roanoke, Carolyn and Willie Weaver of Fort Worth, Texas, Sharon and David Shank of Charlotte, N.C.; and sisters-in-law, Margaret Bowen of Atlanta, Ga., Lois Fitzpatrick of Annapolis, Md., and Betty Kelly of Roanoke. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel with the Rev. Charles Krause officiating. Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Light Mausoleum at Evergreen Burial Park with Masonic Rites. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers or food, memorials may be made to Kazim Shrine Transportation Fund or to Grandin Court Baptist Church Building Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
