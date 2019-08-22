September 11, 1937 August 15, 2019 Lee Wicker Lazarus passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 after a brief and courageous battle with ALS. Lee Lee met her husband of 58 years Chip (Lloyd Gross) Lazarus while working at Thalhimer's as an assistant buyer. She received her BA degree in Fashion Design from the College of William and Mary and attended the Executive Training program at Woodward and Lathrop. She was a member of the Junior League of Roanoke Valley and served as the Chairman of the Festival in the Park. She also was a member of the Roanoke Symphony Auxiliary, the Dogwood Garden Club, a Red Cross Volunteer, a Nurses Aid and a volunteer for the Salvation Army. She was one of the first women in Roanoke to be appointed to a board position when she served on the Board of Directors at Towers Mall. She and Chip moved to Roanoke in 1961 to take over the management of his family business, Lazarus, Inc. She was the Vice President of the company and director of Advertising. She often hand drew the earlier newspaper ads. Lee and Chip grew the company from one downtown Roanoke headquarters to a 9 store operation that served Southwest Virginia. Lee oversaw the buying of the designer clothing lines, the alterations department and the bridal division. She was the bridal coordinator and often personally altered the bridal gowns for the weddings that she managed. Lazarus, Inc closed in 1997. Lee Lee was well know for her creative talent. She was actively involved in the local Art and Sewing communities. She loved a creative challenge and became well known for her hand-dyed silk scarves, upholstery fabric bags, watercolor paintings and unique creative quilts. Her recent volunteer passion was making pillow cases for the American Cancer Society to give to cancer patients in local hospitals. Lee (Bertie Leona Wicker) was born in Richmond, Va., to the late Fredrick and Sylvia Wicker, September 11, 1937. She is preceded in death by her brother, Fredrick Wicker Jr.; and sister and brother in law, Robert and JoAnn O'Hara all from Richmond, VA. Lee is survived by her husband, Chip; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Jim (Dewey James) Bailey III, Md.; son, Chip (Lloyd Gross) Lazarus Jr.; and daughter and son-in-law, Anna Lee and Thomas Richard McDonald. She has three granddaughters, Katherine Tyler Bailey, Carrington Lee Bailey and Elizabeth Casey Bailey. She is also survived by her sister and brother in-law, Sandra and George Sturgill of Urbana, Va.; and sister, Denise Jones Moore of Urbana, Va. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Second Presbyterian Church, 214 Mountain Ave, Roanoke, Va. 24016. A reception at the church is planned following the service. In lieu of flowers, a charitable donation is requested in her memory to the ALS Foundation or Second Presbyterian Church.
Most Popular
-
A Virginia teen saw a historic black cemetery in disrepair. He recruited his fellow Boy Scouts to restore it.
-
Gardner, shot and injured in 2015 attack at Bridgewater Plaza, sues WDBJ
-
Conservative activist rebukes Virginia Tech's 'leftist' freshman orientation
-
Cody Drain, who escaped in Montgomery Co. deputy's vehicle, pleads no contest, faces 196 years
-
State police announce renewed investigation into decade-old Childs and Metzler killings
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.