LAZARUS Lee Wicker September 11, 1937 August 15, 2019 Lee Wicker Lazarus passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 after a courageous battle with ALS. She was born Bertie Leona In Richmond, Va., to the late Fredrick and Sylvia Wicker, September 11, 1937. Lee is preceded in death by her brother, Fred Jr. and Sister, JoAnn O'Hara both of Richmond Va. She is survived by her Husband of 58 years, (Chip) Lloyd Gross Lazarus; daughter and son-in law, Susan and (Jim) Dewey James Bailey III; son, (Chip) Lloyd G. Lazarus Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Anna Lee and Thomas Richard McDonald all from Roanoke Va. Three granddaughters, Katherine Tyler Bailey, Carrington Lee Bailey, and Elizabeth Casey Bailey. Sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and George Sturgill and sister Denise Jones Moore of Urbanna Va. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made in her memory to the ALS foundation or Second Presbyterian Church, 214 Mountain Ave., Roanoke, Va. 24016.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.