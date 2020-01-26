January 24, 2020 Tony Lynn Layman, 63, went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 24, 2020, from his home in Salem, with his family by his side. Tony was a member of Grandin Court Baptist Church and retired from Kroger, with over 40 years of service. He loved his family, his Dallas Cowboys and his Atlanta Braves. Surviving are his children, Jason W. Layman, Jamey L. Miller, Jesse L. Layman and wife, Brooke and their soon to be born child, Jayce L. Bryant and husband, Dillon; sister, Bonnie Layman Skelton and husband, Walter; two special aunts, Peggy Burns Earp and husband, Paul and Frances Holdren; also, many nieces, nephews, cousins and his grand dogs. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Grandin Court Baptist Church in the Robert Hamner Hall, 2660 Brandleton Avenue, S.W. Roanoke, VA 24015. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in the Chapel of Hope Mausoleum of Old Dominion Memorial Gardens, 721 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA 24019, with the Rev. Dr. Kevin Meadows officiating. In lieu of flowers, donation may be sent in memory of Tony to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Roanoke, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
