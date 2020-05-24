May 4, 1960 May 18, 2020 Phillip Thornton Layman, 60, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. Phil was a Retiree from the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 10, where he worked for 40 years, following in his late father's footsteps. He was a Northside High School 1978 graduate and attended Virginia Western Community College. He loved life and in his spare time would be found on his motorcycle with his wife, Donna. He was preceding him in death by his father, Harry T. Layman; and brother-in-law, William S. Shelton. His surviving family includes his wife, Donna S. Layman; mother, Elma S. Layman; the one he called mother, Anna Harrison; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter E. and Ann T. Shelton; son, Drake Layman; stepchildren, Robert Blankenship, Ann Blankenship, and Kimberly Melton; sister, Valerie Layman Moses; and step-grandchildren, Lexie, William, Skylar, Carlie, Jossalyn, and William. He was adored by his children and grandchildren. Three of his cousins, David Layman, Mary Spencer, and Rebecca Layman Kelly are given extra thanks by Phillip's wife, Donna, for never leaving his side and making sure his transition to heaven was an especially peacefully one. The unconditional love shown by these three was beautiful. Per Phil's wish, a Celebration of Life service in a Masonic Lodge is tentatively set for mid-June. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com. Phillip, you are in heaven, finally at peace. No more searching for love that should have been given to you unconditionally. Rest easy, kick back, and be pain and worry free. You have earned your wings, now enjoy them!
