LAYMAN IV Ivy August 10, 2019 Ivy (J) Layman, IV, 38, of Henry, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. J was an avid hunter, loved the Tar Heels, and teaching his boys all about life. J believed in living life to its fullest. He had a long, strange trip, but his fight is finally over. J is preceded in death by his paternal grandpa, Ivy J Layman Jr., maternal grandparents, Eunice and Herman Guilliams and paternal Uncle, William Layman. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Sabrina Davis Layman; two sons, Ricky Blaize Layman, and Tyler J. Layman; parents, Ivy J. Layman, III and Lisa Layman; sister, Chelsea Layman Hall (Doug); mother-in-law, Gwen Hatchett (Kelly); brother-in-law Chad Davis (Angela); multiple nieces and nephews as well as a large extended family. J was loved by many people and enjoyed making others laugh. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to American Heart Association or National Kidney Foundation. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (Rt.220 Chapel). Interment will follow in Knob Cemetery in Henry, Va. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 62 VA Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151 540-334-5151
