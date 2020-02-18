September 9, 1934 February 15, 2020 Betty Anne Ingram Layman, of Blacksburg, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was born in Martinsville, Va., on September 9, 1934, to Thomas J. Ingram and Mabel Cooper Ingram and had lived most of her life in Blacksburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie E. Layman,Sr.; her sister, Yvonne I. Kennedy and brother, Thomas J. Ingram Jr. Surviving are two children, Sherry L. Elmore and Johnnie E. Layman Jr.; one granddaughter, Emily Brooke Elmore. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blacksburg Christian Church, 240 Watson Ave., Blacksburg, VA 24060. Services will be private. Arrangements are by McCoy Funeral Home in Blacksburg.
