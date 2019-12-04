January 10, 1965 November 29, 2019 Nancy Dare Lawson, 54, formerly of Roanoke, died in Boulder, Colo., of cancer, on Friday, November 29, 2019. The daughter of Richard G. Lawson Sr., and Nancy Hyman Lawson, she is survived by her father and his wife, Cheryl, of Roanoke; her mother of Jacksonville, Fla.; and her brother, Richard G. Lawson Jr., and his wife Michelle, of Roanoke. Also surviving Dare are aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins; and loving friends around the country. Born in Roanoke on January 10, 1965, Dare was a graduate of Patrick Henry High School and Virginia Commonwealth University. She spent most of her adult life in California and Colorado, considering the Rockies "her playground." Her dear friend, Danielle Pearce, who was with her at the end, noted, "I am 200,000 times a better person for having known Dare. Stubborn, strong willed—she lived life her own way—to the fullest." Dare was graciously cared for in her last days by TRU Community Care hospice in Boulder. There will be a private memorial service at a later date. The family requests donations in Dare's memory be made to your charity of choice.

