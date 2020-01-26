January 22, 2020 Hazel "Tiny" Westmoreland Crowe Lawson, 90, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. She was preceded by a son, David Crowe; husbands, George Crowe and Jim Lawson; and her longtime companion, Len Thorp. Surviving are her children, Tom (Starr) Crowe, Helen "Rusty" Daniel, Gary (Kim) Crowe, Gale Crowe (Dennis) Doss; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will honor Tinys' request that there be no visitation or service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707
