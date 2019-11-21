LAWSON Hazel Ann September 24, 1966 November 15, 2019 Hazel Ann Lawson, 53, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Hollins. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in FBC Hollins Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday afternoon for viewing at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.