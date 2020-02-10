September 26, 1945 February 8, 2020 Judy H. Lawrence of Salem entered peacefully into God's presence on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was born on September 26, 1945, in Princeton, W.Va. Judy was preceded in death by her father, Cecil Gatewood Harry; mother, Georgia Elizabeth Harry; sister, June Lee Higgs; and brother, Roger Gatewood Harry Sr. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, David A. Shuman; his two children, son, Wade Shuman and wife, Tiffany, and their children, daughter, Carrie Conrad and her children; five stepchildren; several step grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother-in-law, Tommy Higgs; nephews, Jason Higgs, Roger Higgs, Harry Jr. and wife, Jessica and their five daughters; and niece, Heather Burnette and her husband, Mark, their three kids and grandkids. Judy was an employee of the G.E. Federal Credit Union, a devoted Christian and member at Fort Lewis Christian Church who loved her church family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Chapel of John M. Oakey & Son, Salem. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Christiansburg, Va. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Fort Lewis Christian Church, 14 Wildwood Road, Salem, VA 24153. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
