LAWRENCE JR. John Thomas May 31, 1957 September 16, 2019 John Thomas Lawrence Jr., 62, of Dublin, Va., passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Hickman Cemetery. The Lawrence family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

