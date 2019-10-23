LAWRENCE Charles Robert October 19, 2019 Charles Robert Lawrence, 30, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. Funeral 11 a.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Interment Fairview Cemetery-Buchanan. Visiitation Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, Va. 24066. 540-254-3000 Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.