LAWHORN, Gleonard Lewis April 12, 1950 - November 13, 2019 Gleonard Lewis (Buddy) Lawhorn, 69, of Buena Vista, Va., passed away, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born April 12, 1950, in Staunton, Va., he was a son of the late Leonard Lawhorn and Demearise Rohr Lawhorn. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Frenchie Mullins and a brother, Raymond Lawhorn. Buddy retired from V.M.I. with 20 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, and spending time with the family. Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Doris Lawhorn; two daughters, Teresa Camden (Barry) and Lisa Suthers (Justin) all of Buena Vista; five grandchildren, Colby Camden, Caden, Cameron, Corbin, and Bristol Suthers; siblings, Pearl Lasley (CC) and Curtis Lawhorn (Krista) all of Mineral Wells, Texas, and James "Butch" Lawhorn of Lexington, Va.; and numerous nephews and nieces. Family wants to give special thanks to Shelly Clark Lilley. A memorial service will be conducted 6 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Buena Vista, Va. Family will greet friends following the service at the church. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.
