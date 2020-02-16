February 11, 2020 During the late afternoon on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Buford H. Lawhorn, 85, of Vinton, Va., left his earthly body when God called his name. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard; his six brothers, Nelson, Harry, Moorman, Marvin, Sidney and Bethel; and a sister, Pauline. Those left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 54 years, Nancy; her son, Danny Fralin (LeAnne); three grandchildren, Bari Lawhorn (Tom Hahl), Julie Lawhorn and Andy Fralin; two great-grandchildren, Annelise and Evan Hahl; sister, Blondell; and sister-in-law, JoAnne. Buford retired from Norfolk Southern after 41 years of loyal service. He was known for his strong work ethic. Buford enjoyed farming, going to the stockyard and helping neighbors. The family wants to thank the staff at Carrington Memory Care for their excellent care. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with the Rev. William Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
