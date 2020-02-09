February 7, 2020 Hebe Marie Puckett Law, 59, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Oakey's East Chapel where the family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
Hebe Marie Puckett Law
