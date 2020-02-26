February 22, 2020 Charles Clifton Lavender, 85, of Roanoke, Va., departed this earth surround in love by his wife of 57 years, daughter, granddaughters, beloved sister, nieces and other loved ones in the early hours of Saturday, February 22, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5836 Cotton Hill Road, Roanoke, VA 24018. Visitation will be held from 12:30 until the 1 p.m. service time of Saturday at the church. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

