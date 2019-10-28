November 12, 1932 October 24, 2019 John Laslo, 86, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. He was born on November 12, 1932, in Welland, Ontario, Canada, to the late Joseph and Mary Laslo. After graduating from Welland High School, John received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Indiana Institute of Technology, Ft. Wayne, Ind. He worked as the Chief Chemist for Arcadia Polymers (formerly H.D. Canfield) retiring after 37 years of employment. John was actively involved with the American Chemical Society and the Virginia Blue Ridge Rubber Group, serving as its 1st chairman in 1968. He was also actively involved with the Virginia State Elks, serving as Exalted Ruler, District Deputy, Chaplain of State Elks and eventually State President. John was a member and Trustee of St. Stephen's Anglican Church of Clifton Forge and served as a Licensed Lay Reader. In his leisure time, he enjoyed Hungarian cooking and raising flowers. John is survived by his wife of 46 years, Barbara E. Laslo; two stepdaughters, Deborah L. Munn (Don) of Topeka, Kan., and Laura M. Nicely of Richmond; two grandchildren, Derek Myers of Topeka, Kan., and Heather Myers of Richmond; his twin sisters, Helen Kormos and her husband, George, and Mary Yurcic of Welland, Ontario, Canada; a special nephew, Kelly Laslo and wife, Alice, of Cambridge, Ontario Canada; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family wishes to thank the nursing staff of Friendship Health and Rehab and Medi Home Health for their loving care of John in his final months. A family memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Thomas of Canterbury Anglican Church with Father Don Poff officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to American Parkinson's Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

