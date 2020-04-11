June 29, 1962 March 22, 2020 Jeffery Robert LaShier, 57, passed away on Saturday, March 22, 2020, at Carillion Hospital. He was born in Rome, N.Y. on June 29, 1962, to his beloved mother Vasiliki Katsavarapoulou, and wonderful father, Andrew Cyrus LaShier. He leaves to cherish his memory his companion of 15 years and best friend, Dorothy Dudley; his cat, Star; best friends, Larry Hancock, James Hardy "Sam", "Dude" Kerry, Susan Gill, Ashley Vaney, Mary Jane Meadows, all of Roanoke, Missy Myers and her family of St. Lucie, Florida; his private caregiver, Sierra Banks; daughter, Karisa Crawl and her husband; son, Tyler Lashier; the mother of his children, Jane Lashier, all of Dallas, Texas; brother, Gary LaShier of Vinton, Va. A special thank you to the Carillion Home Care nurses who gave him excellent care. R.I.P My Yankee Jeff, this is not goodbye, for you are my eternal love.

