March 25, 2020 Ronald Marvin Larson, age 79, died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Wythe County Community Hospital. He was retired from Wytheville Community College and a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Ron is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Gillette Larson; children, Michael Larson and wife, Eleanor of Syosset, N.Y., Anne Larson Crescini and husband, Riz, of Japan, David Larson and wife, Emily, of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Claire, Alex and James Larson, Mia, Abby and Emmy Crescini and Jack, Benjamin, Ryan, Annabelle, Samuel and Wren Larson; brother, Donald Larson; and several nieces and nephews. A full memorial service for Ron will be planned for all friends and family to attend. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Endowment Fund or the Agape Food Pantry. The Larson family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home.
