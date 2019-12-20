August 31, 1941 December 16, 2019 Rodney Larry, 78, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Maple Street Baptist Church with the Rev. Charles Calloway, officiating. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the funeral service. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
