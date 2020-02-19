Terri Lynette Lark, 55, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. Arrangements by Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home, 540-344-1271.

To send flowers to the family of Terri Lark, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
11:00AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
1415 8th Street NW
Roanoke, VA 24016
