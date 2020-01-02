LARGEN, W. Morrison December 30, 3019 W. Morrison Largen was called home on the morning of December 30, 3019, at his home in Hillsville, Va. He was a good man who devoted his life to working hard, helping others, and teaching his children to love God. He exemplified his love of God by doing many acts of kindness that he never boasted of or took anything in return for doing. He had a love in his heart to always help a neighbor in need. He never refused anyone anything and he always helped when he could. Morrison treated everyone with the utmost respect, regardless of the situation. A handshake was reward enough for him for his work. Mr. Largen was born in Virginia to the late Omer Lee and Martha Etta Cruise Largen. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers, Glenn Largen, Howard L. Largen, James M. Largen, Archie Largen, Marvin Largen, and Charles Largen; and a sister, Alene L. Bowman. Survivors include his dear wife and love of his life, Elsie Gardner Largen; children, Joyce Largen, Karen Largen, John Largen and Jacqueline and David Largen and Gabriela; stepchildren, Meade Coulson and Kathie, Karen Monroe, and Dawn Coulson; grandchildren, Kelly Van Deusen, Amy Van Deusen and partner Robb Burgess, Scott Largen, Seth Stephen, Emilia Largen, Liam Largen, Galen Coulson and Jasmine, and Heather Monroe; and great-grandchildren, Aurora Coulson and Emma Coulson. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Gladesboro Lutheran Church at 1 p.m. with Pastor Joann Bunn officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Gladesboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the memorial service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
