May 15, 2020 Bruce Scott Laraway, 83, died on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Havenwood Assisted Living in Lexington, Virginia after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. He leaves his wife of 59 years, Lynne (Kellerman) Laraway; his daughter, Lisa Black and her husband, David; his son, Scott Laraway and his wife, Apryl; grandchildren, Kristin, Justin, Casey, Rory, and Riley. Bruce was born and raised in Sidney, New York. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Mildred Scott Laraway, and his younger brother, Richard. Bruce graduated from Broome Community College with a degree in Engineering Science. He then moved his family to Buffalo to continue his education. He graduated from University of Buffalo with an Industrial Engineering Degree. Bruce worked for the University of Buffalo in the Physiology Department as a Facilitator for the Hyperbaric Chamber for 30 years retiring to Lexington, Va. in November 1999. Bruce and Lynne shared a love to travel. They took many trips around the country with their Goldwing motorcycle and later in their Miata. A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church at a later date officiated by the Rev. Joe Cailles. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in memory of Bruce Laraway to Rockbridge Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.