LAPRADE SR. William Henry August 24, 2019 William Henry (Red) Laprade Sr., 85, of Penhook, Va., died Saturday, August 24, 2019 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Page and Lillie Laprade; daughter, Karen Laprade; brother, Page Lewis Laprade; and sister, Sammie Edith Laprade. Surviving are his wife, Jewell Oakes Laprade; daughter, Teresa Bernard (Sammy); son, William H. Laprade, Jr. (Marlene); grandchildren, Seth Bernard and Josh Hale (Tracy); great-grandchildren, Mason and Maclin Hale; sister-in-law, Sandra Oakes; brother-in-law, Eugene Oakes; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Laprade was a member of Cool Springs Christian Church and retired with many years of service in sales with Womack Electric Company. Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 with the Rev. Betty Marshall and the Rev. Roy Parker officiating. Interment will follow in the Laprade Family Cemetery. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers; please consider a memorial donation to the American Cancer Society. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.