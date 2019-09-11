September 9, 2019 Robert Cecil (Bodie) LaPrade Jr., 61, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Cecil LaPrade Sr.; and brother, David Wayne LaPrade. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Doris Garman LaPrade; brother, James Vernon LaPrade and girlfriend, Connie Pacetti King; sister, Tina LaPrade Hayes and husband, Gregory; and a number of nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A Graveside Service celebrating Bodie's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.