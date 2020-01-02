December 30, 2019 Janice Hodges LaPrade, age 69, of Rocky Mount, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Shively; and two daughters, Vicki Diane Moore and Janice Michelle LaPrade. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Taffy LaPrade; grandchild, C.J. LaPrade; great-grandchild, Colton LaPrade; and sisters, Judy Valdez and Debra Joaquin. Funeral services will be conducted at Henry Fork Church of the Brethren 2 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, with Pastor Ronald Coleman officiating. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to service on Friday at the church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
