LANKFORD Jeannie Ann October 4, 2019 Jeannie Ann Lankford, 59, of Ferrum, Va., passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born in Franklin County, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy D. Lankford; and her Yorkie Companion of 14 years, Casey. Jeannie leaves to cherish her memory her parents, Ronnie D. Thompson and Betty S. Thompson; brothers, RD Thompson Jr., Lonnie A. Thompson (Shannon); sister, Teresa T. Burton (Randy); nephew, Chris Burton; special "family" Margaret and Wayne Suits. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Endicott Assembly of God Church with the Rev. Calvin Hickson officiating. Interment will follow in the Thompson Family Cemetery. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

