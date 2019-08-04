LANGLEY, Lawrence Wilson October 15, 1930 - July 29, 2019 Lawrence Wilson (Larry) Langley, of McCoy, Virginia, peacefully left this life on July 29, 2019. Lawrence was born October 15, 1930 in Jamaica Long Island, N.Y. and raised in Nyack, N.Y. After graduating from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, he served as an officer in the United Staes Navy during the Korean War. Upon completing his military service, Lawrence embarked on a long life of creativity and invention. The recipient of multiple patents, he was happiest when his inspiration flowed uninhibited. After moving from Norfolk Virginia to Houston Texas to Corning New York, and a few dozen other spots in between, he landed with his family in Christiansburg, Va. in 1977. There he found a home and became an active participant in the community in Lions Club, the Moose Lodge, Toastmasters, the Newcomers Club and several bridge groups. Lawrence had a deep appreciation for nature and all things outdoors. He enjoyed planting trees, wildlife and watching the New River flow from his living room. He also loved singing. Whether it was at the family player piano or in the church choir, Lawrence found joy in music and song. The greatest achievement of his career was founding his company VATELL Corp, in 1985 in Blacksburg, Virginia. Still thriving today, his company represents the success that is achieved through ingenuity, perseverance and dedication. His inventions, achievements and contributions in physics and engineering will leave a lasting impact in the world. Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Harold Langley and Mary Darrell Lawrence Langley. He is survived by his wife Gail; his brother, David Langley of New Jersey; his children, William Langley of Mineral, Virginia, Steven Langley (Michele) of Clayton, North Carolina, Jefferson Langley (Melissa) of Wilmington, North Carolina and Suzanne Claxton (Roger) of Floyd, Virginia; his grandchildren, Molly Claxton, Rachael Claxton, Taylor Langley, Madison Langley and Kevin Langley. The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude and sincere thanks to Carilion Hospice and the many kind and loving caregivers who assisted Lawrence and Gail during their time of need. Services will be held in Blacksburg, at Christ Episcopal Church, Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christ Episcopal Church OutReach, PO Box 163, Blacksburg, VA would be appreciated. Always make new mistakes.
