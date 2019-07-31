LANGLEY Lawrence Wilson July 29, 2019 Lawrence Wilson Langley, 88, of Blacksburg, Va., passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 in the Christ Episcopal Church. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

