LANDRUM Jared Thomas September 11, 2019 Our sweet son, Jared Thomas Landrum, 37, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Jared was a life-long resident of Roanoke. Like his twin brother Jason who predeceased him in 2016, Jared loved playing golf. Jared also loved sketching and had a passion for helping animals. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Landrum; his brother, Jason; maternal grandparents, Henry and Fannie McDaniel; paternal grandparents, William and Edith Landrum; and his aunts, Sharon Khosghad and Sharon Conner. He is survived by his mother, Vicki Keneda and his step father, Gracen Keneda; uncles, Gary McDaniel and Henry McDaniel, and several cousins. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Jared will be inurned at Evergreen Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local SPCA in Jared's honor.
