December 1, 1930 December 1, 2019 Harold Roether Landis, 89, of Salem, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was a resident at Richfield Retirement Community. Harold is survived by his wife, Helen Hoy Johnson Landis; daughters, Vicky Landis Cunningham (Bruce) and Beth Landis Eichelberger (Drew); stepchildren, Karen Johnson Wimmer, Judy Johnson Wilson, and Mark Johnson (Bonnie); 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and good friends, Glen Schwizer, Tom Fisher and Dick Gottshall. He taught in Roanoke City Schools for 35 years. Harold taught band at Lee Jr., Breckenridge Middle, William Fleming, William Ruffner Middle and James Madison Middle. He was the choir director for three churches and participated in many community service areas including The Red Cross, Roanoke Symphony Orchestra and the Lions Club. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with the Memorial Service beginning at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Camp Bethel in Fincastle, Va., or to the Hollins Road Church of the Brethren in Roanoke, Va. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

