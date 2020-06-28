Landes Gracie "Big Mama" Ann June 26, 2020 Gracie "Big Mama" Ann Landes, 76, of Roanoke, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. Born March 8, 1944 in Springwood, Virginia to the late Oscar "Pete" Childress and Arlene "Peg" Childress Johnson; also preceding her in death are her brothers, Bill, Tommy and Ronnie Childress; step-father, James Johnson; and husband, Robert "Bob" Landes. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Jane Calhoun and Wayne of Hardy; sister-in-law, Susie Childress; nephew, Greg (Tina) Childress; niece, Laurie Strauss. She leaves behind cousins, aunts, and her Bingo Friends at Friendship Manor, North. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private service will be held for the family. Online condolences may be made at botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.

