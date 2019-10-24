LAND John Kenneth October 18, 2019 John Kenneth (Ken) Land, 58, of Roanoke, Va., passed away Friday, October 18, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sue B. Land and a sister, Gail Land Gressley. Surviving are his father, James D. Land; sisters, Sarah Land and Nancy (Tim) Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the SPCA. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Lebanon, Tenn. There will be no visitation. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707

