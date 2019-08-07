July 31, 2019 Frances Long (Frankie) Land, 89, of Vinton, Va., was released to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Huntington Court UMC with the Rev. Jeff Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.