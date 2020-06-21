Ronald Lancaster, 74, of Salem, passed away on May 7, 2020. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Ridgewood Baptist Church, 703 Hemlock Road NW, Roanoke, VA 24017, with the Rev. Roy Kanode officiating.

