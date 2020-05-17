May 15, 2020 Elizabeth Hart Nuckolls "Betty" Lamons, 79, of Roanoke, Virginia, died peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020, shortly after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She was the widow of Thomas W. Lamons, daughter of William Joseph Nuckolls and Marion S. Hart, and granddaughter of the Hon. John M. Hart, Judge of the Hustings (now Circuit) Court of Roanoke City and Commissioner of the Revenue for Roanoke City. Betty graduated from Blacksburg High School and Radford University and before retirement was a recreational therapist at the Salem VA Medical Center. Betty and her husband were members of the Scubanauts Dive Club, VISA Yacht Club at Smith Mountain Lake, and the Smith Mountain Lake Flotilla 81 of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. She later joined the Roanoke Chapter, National Railway Historical Society. They were members of Trinity Ecumenical Parish at the lake. After Tom's death, Betty attended Calvary Baptist Church with her close USCG Auxiliary friend, Paul M. Howell.

May 18
Monday, May 18, 2020
2:00PM
Evergreen Burial Park
1307 Summit Ave.
Roanoke, VA 24015
