May 15, 2020 Elizabeth Hart Nuckolls "Betty" Lamons, 79, of Roanoke, Virginia, died peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020, shortly after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She was the widow of Thomas W. Lamons, daughter of William Joseph Nuckolls and Marion S. Hart, and granddaughter of the Hon. John M. Hart, Judge of the Hustings (now Circuit) Court of Roanoke City and Commissioner of the Revenue for Roanoke City. Betty graduated from Blacksburg High School and Radford University and before retirement was a recreational therapist at the Salem VA Medical Center. Betty and her husband were members of the Scubanauts Dive Club, VISA Yacht Club at Smith Mountain Lake, and the Smith Mountain Lake Flotilla 81 of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. She later joined the Roanoke Chapter, National Railway Historical Society. They were members of Trinity Ecumenical Parish at the lake. After Tom's death, Betty attended Calvary Baptist Church with her close USCG Auxiliary friend, Paul M. Howell.
Service information
2:00PM
1307 Summit Ave.
Roanoke, VA 24015
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Virginia changes how it counts COVID-19 testing, adding antibody tests to the daily tally
-
Driver pleads no contest in downtown Roanoke crash that killed pedestrian
-
Sales at Virginia ABC stores are at near-holiday levels; here's what Virginians are drinking
-
Salem takes first steps toward adjusted school start times, bus routes
-
Starlite Drive-In to show movies again soon
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.