LAMBRUSCATI Stephen August 24, 2019 Stephen (Steve) Lambruscati, 69, of Salem, passed away at his residence on Saturday, August 24, 2019 after a 10-year battle with leukemia. Steve was a retired firefighter of 37 years with the Roanoke City Fire Department and five years at Pro-Tec Fire Solutions. Steve's many passions included woodworking, kayaking, motor cycle racing, hiking, tinkering with cars, sailing, camping and spending time with his grandsons. He was known as someone who could make and fix everything. Steve showed all of us what it is to be a good husband, a good father and a leader by example. Humble, strong, creative, patient and kind, Steve was a genuine inspiration to everyone who met him. Steve was a man of few words, but when he spoke it was impactful. He was the husband of Claudia Lambruscati, who survives; and the son of Paul and Helene Lambruscati, both deceased. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Chris Lambruscati; and his brother, Larry Lambruscati. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Kristi Hardy and husband Brian; two grandsons, Jet and Bryce Hardy; three nieces, Arren White, Shawn Dodge and husband Ron, Mary Kiracofe and husband Drew; two nephews, Jay Gladden, Benjamin Goodpasture and wife Kiley; sisters-in-law, Karen Gladden, Dreama Lay and husband Warren; and his much loved dog, Tilly. The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem, 1330 East Main Street, on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 4 until 7 pm. A memorial service will be held at the Lotz Chapel in Salem on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. by Benjamin Goodpasture and Kyle Ferguson. A reception will follow at Steve's home. Memorials may be made to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society at https://donate.lls.org/lls.
