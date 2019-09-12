September 10, 2019 William Archie Lee Lambert, 79, of Fincastle, Va., passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Judith; parents, Okie and Annie Lambert; and two infant sons. Archie loved to camp, tinker with his vehicles and he was a jack of all trades. Surviving are his daughter, Ginger Shires and husband, Bobby; sons, Lee Lambert and Jeff Lambert; grandchildren, Justin Shires and wife, LeighAnn, Scott Shires and wife, Kayla, Megan Shires, and Kayla and CJ Lambert; great-grandson, Silas Shires; special friend, Brenda Foley; and numerous friends and family. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel. Interment will follow in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

