April 17, 1921 March 26, 2020 Robert Edwin Lambert "Bob", 98, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Drury and Elizabeth Lambert; as well as two sisters, Libby Hutcherson and Boots Houchins. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 69 years, Edna Lambert; daughter, Betty Kingrey (Frank); two granddaughters, Cheryl Madagan (Mike), and Cindy Benson (Butch); two great-grandsons, Hank Benson (Melinda), and Sean Madagan; one great great-grandson, Jack Benson, as well as his soon arriving great great-granddaughter, Baby Benson; also left to cherish his memory are numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends. A private family visitation will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Park. Chaplain Gary Kingery will be officiating. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Syed Raza, as well as the staffs of The Oaks at Richfield, and Richfield Recovery & Care Center, for all their compassion and care. In lieu of flowers, please make charitable contributions to the Disabled Veterans of America, 210 Franklin Rd SE #808, Roanoke, VA 24011. Online condolences can be made by visiting the funeral home's website at, www.johnmoakey.com.
